Hadenia "DeeDee" Whatley Allen died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2019 in Houma. She was 81.
DeeDee was born on Sept. 16, 1938, in Jackson, Mississippi to James Hilery Whatley and Hadenia Buck Whatley. After graduating from Louisiana State University, she accepted a teaching job in Houma, where she met her husband, Donald Jesse Allen. Shortly after their marriage, she and Donald briefly moved to Nigeria, Africa, with Otis Engineering before returning to Houma in 1967, where she raised her two children, Hilery and Donald, and worked as a speech therapist for the Terrebonne Parish School System until she retired in 2002.
A loving mother, grandmother and sister, dedicated teacher and avid bridge player, DeeDee was known for her welcoming personality and love of people. She thoroughly enjoyed casinos, thrift stores, garage sales and sitting in the sun. But her biggest joy was laughing with her favorite people - whether it was a student, a family member, a friend or someone she just met. She lit up a room with her raspy voice and contagious laughter.
DeeDee is survived by her children, Hilery Allen Sirpis of Alexandria, Virginia; and Donald Jesse Allen Jr. of Houma; her grandchildren, Kate Allen Sirpis, Hayden Alexander Sirpis and Laney Elizabeth Allen; and her sister, Lana Whatley.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
The family is planning a memorial service for November and requests that any donations are made to TARC, #1 McCord Road, Houma, LA 70363, where DeeDee was once a speech therapist and her mother-in-law was a dedicated activist. TARC provides opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019