Haley Rodrigue Lirette, 37, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, passed away on Dec. 21, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, with the Mass to start at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin.
She is survived by her husband, Jacob Lirette; children, Ocean Lirette and Cruz Lirette; parents, Craig and Martha Rodrigue; siblings, Jammin Rodrigue (Melanie), Joshua Rodrigue (Ashley) and Kerri Lynn Rodrigue; godchildren, Jozlyn Rodrigue, Aybree Rodrigue, Audryn Rodrigue, Elle Rodrigue, Jack Rodrigue, Jewel LeCompte and Ian LeCompte; godmother, Claire Lynch; and grandmother, Leona Blanchard.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Allen and Elsie Rodrigue, and Junius Blanchard; godfather, Jose Dupre; and uncles, Ricky Pellegrin, Kerry and Steve Rodrigue.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019