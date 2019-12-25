Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Chauvin, LA
Haley (Rodrigue) Lirette

Haley (Rodrigue) Lirette Obituary
Haley Rodrigue Lirette, 37, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, passed away on Dec. 21, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, with the Mass to start at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin.

She is survived by her husband, Jacob Lirette; children, Ocean Lirette and Cruz Lirette; parents, Craig and Martha Rodrigue; siblings, Jammin Rodrigue (Melanie), Joshua Rodrigue (Ashley) and Kerri Lynn Rodrigue; godchildren, Jozlyn Rodrigue, Aybree Rodrigue, Audryn Rodrigue, Elle Rodrigue, Jack Rodrigue, Jewel LeCompte and Ian LeCompte; godmother, Claire Lynch; and grandmother, Leona Blanchard.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Allen and Elsie Rodrigue, and Junius Blanchard; godfather, Jose Dupre; and uncles, Ricky Pellegrin, Kerry and Steve Rodrigue.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
