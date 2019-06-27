Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater New Salem Baptist Church
818 Lafayette St.
Houma, LA
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater New Salem Baptist Church
818 Lafayette St.
Houma, LA
Hank Lowell Theriot


Hank Lowell Theriot Obituary
Hank Lowell Theriot, 68, a native of Los Angeles, California and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 7:50 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Greater New Salem Baptist Church, 818 Lafayette St., Houma. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Joshua, Shane and Jacob Theriot, and Joey and Jasyne Madison; daughter, Lateia Theriot; nine grandchildren; brothers, Reginald and Freddie Stewart Jr.; and sister, Andrea Theriot-Warren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Muriel Smith Theriot; brother, Micheal D. Theriot; paternal grandparents, Enis and Ruth Taplet-Theriot; and maternal grandparents, James and Maryland Champagne-Smith.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 27 to June 28, 2019
