Hannah Grace Dehart passed away on Jan. 31, 2020, at the age of 36 in Houston, Texas. She was born in Houma and raised in Theriot, La.
Hannah is survived by her sister, Abby Dehart; and uncle, Taylor Brunet; maternal grandmother, Libby Brunet; and numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rodney Dehart; mother, Jackie Brunet Dehart; brother, Luke Brunet; grandfather, Floyd Brunet; and grandfather Clevis Dehart, and grandmother, Celina Dehart.
Hannah was loved by all who met her. She was a miracle child who shared her love of life with everyone.
She can now enjoy God's gift of a perfect body in Heaven.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on March 7, at Annunziata Catholic Church, 2011 Acadian Drive in Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020