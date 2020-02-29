Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Annunziata Catholic Church
2011 Acadian Drive
Houma, LA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Hannah Dehart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hannah Grace Dehart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hannah Grace Dehart Obituary
Hannah Grace Dehart passed away on Jan. 31, 2020, at the age of 36 in Houston, Texas. She was born in Houma and raised in Theriot, La.

Hannah is survived by her sister, Abby Dehart; and uncle, Taylor Brunet; maternal grandmother, Libby Brunet; and numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Rodney Dehart; mother, Jackie Brunet Dehart; brother, Luke Brunet; grandfather, Floyd Brunet; and grandfather Clevis Dehart, and grandmother, Celina Dehart.

Hannah was loved by all who met her. She was a miracle child who shared her love of life with everyone.

She can now enjoy God's gift of a perfect body in Heaven.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on March 7, at Annunziata Catholic Church, 2011 Acadian Drive in Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hannah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -