Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harlan Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harlan Kenneth Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harlan Kenneth Johnson Obituary
Harlan Kenneth Johnson, 96, a native of Pineville and resident of Houma, passed away on April 1, 2020.

He is survived by his daughter, Leslie Domaschk and husband Jerry; and granddaughter, Natasha Domaschk Foret and husband Jared.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Williams Johnson; and parents, Lucius Clifton Johnson and Mabel Lofton Johnson.

Harlan was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy from 1941 to 1945.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harlan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -