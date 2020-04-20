|
Harlan Kenneth Johnson, 96, a native of Pineville and resident of Houma, passed away on April 1, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, Leslie Domaschk and husband Jerry; and granddaughter, Natasha Domaschk Foret and husband Jared.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Williams Johnson; and parents, Lucius Clifton Johnson and Mabel Lofton Johnson.
Harlan was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy from 1941 to 1945.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020