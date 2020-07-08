Harlett Mary Harding Crumedy, 75, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Interment will immediately follow in the St. Luke Baptist Cemetery on Bayou Dularge Road.



She is survived by her sons, Darrel Crumedy Sr. (Tonya Ruffin), and Ron Crumedy; grandchildren, Darrel Crumedy Jr. and Camyle Jones; brothers, Emile Jr. and Bruce Harding; and sisters, Hattie Mae Jones, Augustine Owens and JoAnn Harding.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Emile Sr. and Emma Beauty Harding; and brother, Emile Harding Jr.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



