Harold Adam Crappel
Harold Adam Crappel, 72, a native of Houma and a resident of the Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jackson, passed away on July 28, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, July 31, and from 8 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, at Falgout Funeral Home in Houma. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories in Gray. Masks are required at the service.

He is survived by his siblings, Mildred Verret, Eva Lodrigue, and Gerald Crappel; his favorite niece, Karen Vedros; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Prudent and Telezia Crappel; and brother, Reynold Crappel.

He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Jackson Veterans Home.

Falgout Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
