Harold J. Luke Jr.
Harold J. Luke Jr.
Harold J. Luke Jr., 67, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home of Houma on Thursday, November 5th from 5pm until 8pm and will continue Friday from 8:30 am until 11 am. A funeral service will be held at 11am.
Harold is survived by his wife of 30 years, Angela Luke; children, Roy Luke, Cassie Luke, Christy Hebert (C.J.), Ashley Meyer (Dan), Shane Luke (Taylor); 5 grandchildren, Damian, Kason, Ayden, Logan, Kinsley; sisters, Lorretta Luke, Hedy Luke (Ricky), Julia Douglas, Kathleen Burnett (John); brother-in-law, Chris LeBlanc as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Kathleen Luke Sr.; sisters, Mary Morgan (Tom), Melinda LeBlanc.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to offset funeral cost.
Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
