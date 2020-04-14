|
|
Harold Joseph Folse, 82, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Services will be private.
He is survived by his wife, Jean M. Folse; sons, Harold Folse Jr. (Patricia), Mark Folse, Michael Folse (Herminia), and Ron Folse (Jessica); daughter, Lori Chiasson (Randy); brother, Leroy Folse; sister, Dot Bond; 19 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marius and Laura C. Folse; brothers, Martin, Gerald, Earl, Ernest and James Folse; and sisters, Gertrude Grabert, Theresa Phillips, Marie Crotwell and Anna Mae Noto.
Harold was the owner of Harold's Slaughterhouse and Meat Market; employed by Rouses Supermarket, enjoyed rabbit hunting, old western movies, old country music, casinos, outdoors and camping. He treasured his family and friends.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020