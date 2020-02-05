|
Harold Joseph Price, 93, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. He was a native of Bourg and a resident of Lafayette.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 10:30 a.m. until service time on Friday, Feb. 7, at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will begin following visitation at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow services at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Virgie Blanchard Price; children Linda Price Hebert and husband L.J., Sharon LaCoste and husband Polo, and Cathy Fitzhugh; grandchildren Todd, Christie, Trisha, Kent, Jeremy, Katie, Candice and Sarah; 18 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; and brothers George, Robert and Carl Price.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sheldon Price and Lucille Boquet Price; sister Elma White; brothers Herbert, Lloyd, Donald and Charles Price; great-granddaughter Damita Swims; and son-in-law James Fitzhugh.
Harold was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and proudly served his country during World War II.
He enjoyed spending time with his family; most especially the time spent with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Harold enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping on Last Island with his family. He entered many fishing contests in the local area and won and once placed in the Red Fish Rodeo many years ago.
Harold was a carpenter by trade and truly enjoyed working in his craft building homes and furniture for family friends and clients.
The family would like to thank the staff at Amelia Manor, Compassus Hospice for all their love and care given to Harold and family.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020