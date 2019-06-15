|
Harold L. Buckmaster, age 91, of Breaux Bridge, passed away on May 20, 2019, in Birmingham, Alabama
No visitation or funeral services were held as "Buck" passed away with family in attendance and was cremated.
Harold L. "Buck" Buckmaster was born in Oklahoma to William McKinley Buckmaster and Sara Elizabeth Buckmaster on Oct. 31, 1927. He attended Lawtel High School. Following high school he enlisted in the Army and served in the Special Services Branch where he participated in several All Services athletic tournaments in basketball and baseball. He married Sara Lane Lambert on Aug. 15, 1955 in Lafayette where they met while both were attending Southwestern Louisiana Institute and they remained married for the rest of their lives. He subsequently graduated from SLI in May 1955, with a bachelor's degree in education.
Buck coached high school basketball for his first few years after graduation at Hackberry High School in Hackberry, where he was successful in taking the school to its first state top 20 appearance before losing in the semifinals.
He was very active and recognized in the Lafayette area for his participation with men's fast pitch softball and participated on the McDonald Scot's Team from the area which finished as runner-up at the 1958 Men's National Fast Pitch Softball Tournament in Minneapolis, Minnesota in August 1958.
He left coaching in 1966, and attended Louisiana State University where he earned his masters's of education in guidance and counseling. After obtaining his graduate degree, he became director of placement and guidance at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux in June 1968. He remained there until his retirement in May 1984 as associate professor and director of the college placement office. He maintained an active involvement with athletics throughout these years both in the Thibodaux community and personally, competing in fast pitch softball at the state tournament level into his 50's. Buck also was instrumental in the establishment of Biddy Basketball in the Thibodaux area and was important in bringing the Biddy Basketball National Tournament to Thibodaux in 1973.
Later in life, he continued to remain active in athletics and participated in Louisiana Senior Olympics and became heavily involved in individual coaching and instruction of dozens of girls in the techniques and methods of pitching in fast pitch softball after its popularity became widespread in the late 1980s to early 1990s.
Buck is survived by his wife of 63 and a half years, Sara Lane Buckmaster; his sons, Mark A. Buckmaster and Matthew K. Buckmaster and their wives, Cynthia Anne Cofer and Ana Buckmaster, respectively. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Megan Buckmaster and Seth Buckmaster; as well as his sister, Phyllis Jean Womack; and his cousin, W.H. Buckmaster.
Memorials in his name, if so desired, may be made to the Shelby County Humane Society and may be done online at https://shelbyhumane.org/donation.
