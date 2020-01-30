Home

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
4682 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-7226
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
4682 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
4682 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
Harold Lloyd Mendoza Obituary
Harold Lloyd Mendoza, 35, a native of Raceland and resident of River Ridge, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until funeral time on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m.

Harold is survived by his mother, Ruth Ann Mendoza; brothers, Anthony Corbitt Mendoza IV and Toby (Felicia) Mendoza; and nieces, Chloe Mendoza and Sophie Mendoza.

He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Corbitt Mendoza III.

Harold was a hometown boy who loved the local sports teams, especially the Saints and Pelicans.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
