Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Harold M. Falcon Obituary
Harold M. Falcon, 95, a native of Donaldsonville and resident of Houma, passed away on Feb. 28, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his children, Jessica Aueson and Jim, Harolyn Falcon Freeman, Mona Falcon, Michelle Falcon Atwell and Michael; grandchildren Harold Michael Freeman and Julie, Jenika Freeman Rogers and Clint Sr., Tagen Rios and Odin, Jordan Freeman, Courtnay Falcon, Carisa Barber, Christian Falcon, Damien Cooper, Nicholas Cooper, Ayden Atwell and William Atwell; and great-grandchildren, Austin, Clint Jr., Garret, Ridley, Kameron, Kye, Cali, Christopher, Kira, Rylee, Mackenzie and Lacey.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Jessie LeBlanc Falcon; son Christopher Falcon; son-in-law Garret Freeman; and parents Christopher and May Denoux Falcon.

Harold was a veteran and served as a corporal in WWII. He was also well known for being a prominent businessman.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Notre Dame Hospice, especially Dawn, Holly and Christine, and to his amazing caregivers, Trisha, Michelle and Dee.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
