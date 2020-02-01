|
Harold Mack Cancienne Sr., age 95, passed away at 5:40 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. He was a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church on Monday, Feb. 3, beginning at 10 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., with burial following in St. Francis de Sales No. 2 Cemetery.
Harold is survived by his son, Harold M. Cancienne Jr. and wife, Laura; daughters, Paula Jean C. Hebert and husband, Jerry, Camille Louise C. Boudreaux and husband, Paul, Sally Anne C. Dagate and husband, Vincent Jr., and Ellen Gayle C. Foundas and husband, Craig; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Etna Mae Naquin Cancienne; parents, Paul Arnold and Cora Cecile Landry Cancienne; brother, Paul Joseph Cancienne and wife, Almira; and sister, Mary Alice C. Morvant and husband, Clifton "Ballou."
Harold served in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theater. He was a retired electrical engineer.
He enjoyed traveling, camping and flying planes. He graduated from LSU and was an avid fan. Special thanks to The Suites of Sugar Mill Point and Haydel Memorial Hospice.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020