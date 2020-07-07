1/1
Harold Rodrigue Sr.
1932 - 2020
Harold Rodrigue Sr., a native and resident of Vacherie, was born on February 16, 1932, and passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the age of 88. Harold married his queen, Marie Elaine Steib on January 29, 1955. He was a devoted and loving father of 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. Harold was a rice and sugarcane farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Rodrigue; children, Harold Rodrigue Jr. (Glenda), Timmy Rodrigue (Joanna), Susan Zoller (Jeff), Roland Rodrigue Sr. (Phyllis) and Bertha Tabor (John); grandchildren, Nicholas, Chad, Rebecca, Monica, Scott, Zachary, Annemarie, Christopher, Abby Lynn, Roland Jr., JJ and Megan; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings, Francis Rodrigue, Emily Waguespack and Therese Friederichsen.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Rodrigue Sr. and Therese Simon Rodrigue; grandchildren, Jessica, John and Christian; and brothers, Erkle Rodrigue and Alfred Rodrigue Jr.

Private services will be held.

Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher, LA 70071
(225) 869-0000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 6, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Mr. Harold's passing. What an amazing person and what a remarkable life. I feel so luckly to have known him.
Terry Constant Bergeron
Neighbor
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
