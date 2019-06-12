|
Harrell Hale Carpenter, Ed.D., a long time professor of education and distinguished service professor at Nicholls State University, passed away on June 9, 2019.
A memorial visitation will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Thibodaux Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A private ceremony and burial will follow in Crockett, Texas at a later date.
A native of Crockett, Harrell served in the United States Navy and later pursued his passion for teaching. He gained his undergraduate and master's degrees from Sam Houston State University and his doctorate from the University of Houston. He was a career educator in Texas, Venezuela and Louisiana for over 40 years. He retired from Nicholls State University after 31 years of teaching and mentoring countless educators and school administrators.
He was a fine example of what a Christian man should be and a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved to travel, was an avid fisherman and had a profound love of nature and the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ernestine Hale Carpenter Smith, and his father, Lee Harrell Carpenter. Survivors include his wife, Jo A. Carpenter of Thibodaux; sons, Kyle H. Carpenter and wife, Tina of Baton Rouge; and Charles "Chuck" K. Carpenter and wife, Margot of Slidell.
Grandchildren include Christopher of Spring, Texas; Adam and wife, Sara of Lake Charles; Alyce of Hammond; Marie, Anna, and Olivia of Slidell; as well as two great-granddaughters, Aubrey and Savannah Carpenter.
Special appreciation goes to Dori Lafleur, Julie Damen and staff at St. Joseph Hospice as well as Kimberlee Rivere and staff of the Thibodaux Regional Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army and M.D. Andersen Cancer Center.
Arrangements are by Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 12 to June 13, 2019