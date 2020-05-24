|
Harriet LeBlanc, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the age of 72.
A memorial service will be held in her honor on Wednesday, May 27, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park in Gray, from 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Terrebonne Memorial Park.
She is survived by her sons, Shane LeBlanc and Bradley Robichaux; mother, Aveline Theriot; sister, Tina Chauvin (Richard); brother, Farrell Theriot (Rachel); her grandchilden; stepchildren, Jamie LeBlanc and Cathy Falgoust; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald LeBlanc; and father, Norris Theriot.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She was passionate about painting and enjoyed spending time at the Terrebonne Parish Senior Recreational Center "Shady Acres," where she and her husband Gerald reigned as King and Queen of Mardi Gras.
The family would like to thank the health care workers at Terrebonne General Medical Center for their care and compassion. They would also like to thank Nicole Disalvo.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 24 to May 25, 2020