1/1
Harriet Marie Dupre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harriet Marie Dupre, 78, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on July 30, 2020.

Visitation will be held at 8:15 a.m. on Friday, August 7, for elderly family members and from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for family and friends at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Mass of Christian burial will start at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, followed by the burial in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Sally Lirette and companion Sheila, and Tina Bergeron; granddaughters, Tobie Lirette and Tessie Bergeron; grandsons, Patrick Bergeron, and Percy Bergeron; great-grandchildren, Chelsea McElroy and Charlie Bergeron; step-children, Troy Dupre and wife Holly, Bryan Dupre, and Denise Lirette; step-grandchildren, Derek Dupre, Ashley Lirette, Paige Lirette, Gabby Lirette, Devin Leger, and Christian Leger; step-great-grandchildren, Kinslee Dupre, Sutton Dupre, Elliot Mitchell, Brantley Leger, and Aubre Leger; brothers, Leroy LeBlanc and wife Nola, and Donald LeBlanc; and sister, Loretta Henry and husband Herman LeBlanc.

She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Eurge Ledet, and 2nd husband, Sherwin "Shawee" Dupre; and parents, Vivan Pitre LeBlanc and Alvin LeBlanc.

Harriet was a loving mother, step-mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved