Harriet Marie Dupre, 78, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on July 30, 2020.



Visitation will be held at 8:15 a.m. on Friday, August 7, for elderly family members and from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for family and friends at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Mass of Christian burial will start at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, followed by the burial in the church cemetery.



She is survived by her daughters, Sally Lirette and companion Sheila, and Tina Bergeron; granddaughters, Tobie Lirette and Tessie Bergeron; grandsons, Patrick Bergeron, and Percy Bergeron; great-grandchildren, Chelsea McElroy and Charlie Bergeron; step-children, Troy Dupre and wife Holly, Bryan Dupre, and Denise Lirette; step-grandchildren, Derek Dupre, Ashley Lirette, Paige Lirette, Gabby Lirette, Devin Leger, and Christian Leger; step-great-grandchildren, Kinslee Dupre, Sutton Dupre, Elliot Mitchell, Brantley Leger, and Aubre Leger; brothers, Leroy LeBlanc and wife Nola, and Donald LeBlanc; and sister, Loretta Henry and husband Herman LeBlanc.



She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Eurge Ledet, and 2nd husband, Sherwin "Shawee" Dupre; and parents, Vivan Pitre LeBlanc and Alvin LeBlanc.



Harriet was a loving mother, step-mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



