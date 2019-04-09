Harris Paul LeBoeuf, age 78, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, April 8, 2019. He was a native of Montegut and a resident of Lafayette.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, with burial following in the church cemetery.



Harris is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Annie Fazzio LeBoeuf; daughter, Stacey LeBoeuf Parrott and husband, James; brothers, Ronald LeBoeuf and wife, Barbara, and Harold LeBoeuf and wife, Linda; sister, Yvonne LeBoeuf Soudelier and husband, Eugene; sister-in-law, Diana LeBoeuf and his beloved grandchildren, Ally, and Amy and James Parrott; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Camille Joseph Sr. and Josephine Elizabeth Dupre LeBoeuf; son, Lynn Michael LeBoeuf; and brothers, Camille Jr. and Donald LeBoeuf.



Harris was born on August 11, 1940. He graduated from Terrebonne High School in 1959, and studied at Nicholls State University.



He worked for various oilfield companies, primarily for Unocal as a senior purchasing agent, retiring after 33 years.



He was a member of the Houma Lions Club, and loved gardening and golfing. He loved watching NFL football but most of all he was an avid Saints fan, and all sports. He was a member of Red Lerille's Health and Racquet club for 25 plus years and loved to work out. Harris was a simple, practical and hardworking man. He enjoyed outdoor tasks and performed them with great joy, care and precision. After retirement, he took great pride in helping his neighbors as well. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Lynn M. LeBoeuf Memorial Scholarship Fund – 109 Lodgepole Circle, Lafayette, La. 70508



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019