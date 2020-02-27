Home

Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Galliano, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Harry J. Breaux, 86, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Galliano, moved up to Heaven surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Audrey D. Breaux; daughters Karen (Craig) Authement and Carla (Hilary) Gaspard; son Tyrone (Mary Grace) Breaux; brothers Aubrey Breaux Jr. and Chris Breaux; sisters Verna Milstead and Rose Bernard; grandchildren Fallon (Cameron) Esponge, Sabrina Authement, Justin (Fasia) Gaspard, Hannah (Wes) LeBlanc and Bryce Breaux; great-grandchildren Elliot, Ataleigh, Rhett and Carter; and baby Eli on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey Sr. and Oliviet Breaux; brothers Thomas, Alvin and Hanley Breaux; and sisters Anna Clark and Alice Lefort.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
