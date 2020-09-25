1/1
Harry Taylor Croom Jr.
Harry Taylor Croom Jr.
Houma - Harry Taylor Croom Jr., 66, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on September 24, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Samart Funeral Home of Houma in Gray, on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM. A military/ memorial service will follow, beginning at 6:00 PM.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Audrey Champagne Croom; daughter Brandy Verbois and husband Mark; son Taylor Croom and wife Hope; and grandchildren, Olivia, Merritt, Reis, Marlow, Ellanor & Lucien.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Taylor Croom Sr., and Brunette Picou Croom; sister, Harriet Ann Croom Gonzales; grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and a retiree of International Trucks of Acadiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org
Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
