Harry "Fox" Wright departed this life Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his residence in Donaldsonville. He was 75, a native of Donaldsonville. Visitation will be on Sunday Dec. 29, 2019, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visitation will be on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Faith Christian Center, 210 Plimsol Drive, Donaldsonville, from 9 a.m. to Religious Services at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Protestant Cemetery.
He is survived by brothers, Anderson Wright Sr. and Whittington Wright Jr. (Dorothy); sisters, Laura Bailey (Myles), Bertha Joshua, Mary Winchester (John), Delores Ivory, Stella Johnson, Maxine Lawless and Jean Warr (Glynn); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Wright; and parents, Laura and Whittington Wright Sr.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, La., (225) 473-1900.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019