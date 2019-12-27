Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Christian Center
210 Plimsol Dr
Donaldsonville, LA
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Christian Center
210 Plimsol Dr
Donaldsonville, LA
Harry Wright Obituary
Harry "Fox" Wright departed this life Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his residence in Donaldsonville. He was 75, a native of Donaldsonville. Visitation will be on Sunday Dec. 29, 2019, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visitation will be on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Faith Christian Center, 210 Plimsol Drive, Donaldsonville, from 9 a.m. to Religious Services at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Protestant Cemetery.

He is survived by brothers, Anderson Wright Sr. and Whittington Wright Jr. (Dorothy); sisters, Laura Bailey (Myles), Bertha Joshua, Mary Winchester (John), Delores Ivory, Stella Johnson, Maxine Lawless and Jean Warr (Glynn); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Wright; and parents, Laura and Whittington Wright Sr.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, La., (225) 473-1900.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
