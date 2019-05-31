|
|
Harvey J. Detillier, D.D.S., age 82, a native and resident of Lockport, died on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Husband of Wanda Laris Detillier for 59 years, he was preceded in death by his father, Harvey P. Detillier; mother, Laura Allemand Detillier; and brother, Robert "Bobby" Detillier.
Harvey leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sister, Patricia D. Constant; sister-in-law, Carolyn Detillier; brother-in-law, Rudy Laris Sr. (Myrtle); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dr. Detillier was a 1960 graduate of Loyola School of Dentistry. He then served as a dentist in the U.S. Naval Reserve in California at the rank of Lieutenant for two years. Then he dedicated 53 years of dentistry in Lockport, with concern for all his patients and friends.
He was a member of local, state, national and international clubs and fraternities.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. before the funeral mass at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow the service.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 31 to June 1, 2019