Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Harvey L. Harris Sr.

Harvey L. Harris Sr. Obituary
Harvey L. Harris Sr. departed this life on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 71, a native and resident of Schriever.

Memorial service for immediate family only at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux.

He was survived by his sons, Harvey Jr. (Love) Harris, Tarrell, Sr. (Tamika) Harris and Kim and Shawn Jeffery; and daughters Shaleya and Shantell Harris.

Harvey was preceded in death by his wife, Mary L. Harris; his parents, Rev. Aaron and Earthel Harris; brother Welmon (Helen) Harris; and sister Marion Harris.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
