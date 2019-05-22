|
|
Harvey Noah Savoie, 67, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Born January 20, 1952, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux.
A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 1p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at The House of Prayer Church Cemetery.
Harvey is survived by his son, Ricky Noah Savoie; two grandchildren; siblings, Jane (Roland) Ortego, Violet (Ted) Samanie, Frances (Fred) Savoie, and Darlene (Lee) Savoie; goddaughter, Cindy Daugereau; numerous nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his dog, Midnight whom he dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris Savoie and Elizabeth Savoie Davis; and siblings, Norris Savoie, Gail Fields, and Deborah Savoie.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Saint Joseph Hospice and his dear friend and neighbor Pearl Johnson for their care.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 22 to May 23, 2019