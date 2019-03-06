|
|
Harvey Vaughan, 74, a former resident of New Orleans and current resident of Raceland, passed away on March 1, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Adams Vaughan; daughter, Billie-Jo Niewiemski; grandson, Andrew Niewiemski; stepchildren, Doug Allen, Ida Brown, Melissa Breaux, and Calvin Rodrigue; brother, H.P. "Bo" Vaughan Jr.; and multiple step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, H.P. Vaughan and Billie June Anderson Vaughan; and former wife, Cheryl Hebert Vaughan.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019