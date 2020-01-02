Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Thibodaux, LA
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Thibodaux, LA
Havann H. Phillip Obituary
Havann H. Phillip, 40, a native and resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Visitation from 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Moses Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial in the Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, Debra and Huey Phillip; maternal grandmother, Carrie Woods; paternal grandmother, Eva Broussard; sons, Ha'Vannte Phillip and Ke'brenn Allen; stepson, Kwan Allen II; daughters, Ny'Taja Phillip and Ha'Lyonna Phillip; fiancée, Crystal Pharagood; brothers, Damon, Fredrick and Johmal Moore; sisters, Shelikka Phillip and Jessica and Mary Poindexter; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Junius Waller; maternal grandfather, Louis Woods Sr.; step-grandfather, Ernest Broussard; son, Te'Veannte Phillip; and godmother, Geneva Nora.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
