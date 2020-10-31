Hazel Babin Palmisano
Chauvin - Hazel Babin Palmisano, 94, a native and resident of Chauvin, LA passed away at Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:55am.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until 11:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA. Burial will follow services in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Hazel is survived by her children, Joseph Palmisano and fiance' Norma Oncale Langston, Deborah Bergeron and husband Tommy, David Palmisano and wife Shirley, Denise Palmisano; grandchildren, Joey Palmisano, Tony Palmisano, Jeana Schwab, Leighton Babin, Vicki Summers, Melissa Karhoff, Ryan Summers, Phillip Bergeron, Sarah Ahlf, Christopher Bergeron, Mitch Bergeron, Dave Palmisano, Austin Sellers, Bridget Duplantis; twenty great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren, brother, Hayes Babin; sisters-in-law, Thelma Babin, and Gloria Babin.
Hazel is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph W. Palmisano; parents, Lawrence and Hattie Babin; grandchildren, Tory Palmisano and Brett Palmisano; brothers, Leroy Babin and wife Clara, Warren Babin, Milton Babin; sisters, Eta Cunningham and husband Leroy, Eula Lee Russo and husband Robert Russo, brother-in-law, Warren Palmisano and wife Janey, sister-in-law, Rita Mae Roth and husband Joseph.
Hazel enjoyed spending time with her family at family gatherings. She also loved to cook and cooked many Sunday meals. Hazel traveled the world with friends. Hazel served her community as a member of the Catholic Daughters and the Ladies Alter Society at St. Joseph Church in Chauvin, LA. She had a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother and recited her Rosary daily and also a close devotion to many other Holy Saints.
Hazel will be deeply missed by family and friends and she will always be loved and never forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the American Cancer Society
.