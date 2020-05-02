|
Hazel Chouest Faulk, 99, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
A private graveside burial will be held Monday, May 4, at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Mrs. Hazel Faulk was a graduate of UL of Lafayette and was a retired schoolteacher with Lafourche Parish School Board after 30 years of service. In addition to her career, she loved spending time with her family and being a caregiver. She was a great caregiver to her loved ones for many years.
She is survived by her son, Bob Faulk; daughters, Dian (Jimmy) Richoux, and Faye (Patrick) Matherne; daughter-in-law, Susan A. Faulk; grandchildren, Stacey Faulk, Kelly F. Guidry, Casey F. (Marc) Collette, Todd (Pat) Richoux, Renee' R. (Herby) Dye, Brooke M. Huddleston, Kari M. (Michael) Boudreaux, and Margo F. (Casey) Giardina; 18 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-children.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, James "JC" Faulk; sons, James "Jim" Faulk Jr. and Richard Faulk; grandchildren, Scott Faulk and Suzette R. Daniell; parents, Euzebe "Neb" and Annette Chouest; sisters, Elsie Chouest and Teresa (Pete) Burns; and daughter-in-law, Deanna Faulk.
The family would like to thank The Broadway for all the wonderful years they accepted her as family and cared for her, and a special thank you goes out to her favorite caretaker, Ms. Ticey. She went above and beyond to make sure she had everything she needed while keeping a smile on her face. She loved you.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 2 to May 4, 2020