Hazel Domingue Chauvin, 99, a native of Scott, LA and a resident of Houma, died on May 4, 2019.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Friday, May 10, 2019 beginning at 8:00 a.m. until the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.



Hazel is survived by her children, Thomas J. Chauvin (Charlene) of Houma, Mary C. Kramer of Lafayette, and Carole C. O'Hara (Dennis) of Cullman, Alabama



Hazel's grandchildren are Christopher LaCour (Laurie) of Alexandria, Virginia, Jamie Chauvin (Kristen) of Thibodaux, Jason Chauvin (Amanda) of Baton Rouge, Eric Chauvin (and fiancé Alicia Boudreaux) of Houma, Molly Ann O'Hara and Dennis "Bubber" O'Hara of Cullman, Alabama. She also has four great-grandchildren.



Hazel is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mrs. Emery (Bea) Domingue of Lafayette, nephews Dave and Kevin Domingue of Lafayette and Cal Domingue of San Francisco, CA.



She was preceded in death by her husband Earl J. Chauvin of Houma; parents, Lucien Domingue and Mathilde Hebert Domingue of Scott, and one brother, Emery Domingue of Lafayette.



Hazel received her undergraduate degree in Home Economics Education in 1942 from Southwestern Louisiana Institute (SLI), which is now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.



She pursued a career with the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service (now LSU Ag Center) as a home demonstration agent in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes. She also worked for a short time with the Council on Aging in a six-parish, district area.



Hazel served as president of Terrebonne Parish Garden Club and was a member of the organization for 73 years. She was also a member of the LaTerre Master Gardeners. For 70 years she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Cardinal Gibbens. She also enjoyed participating in the local study club.



Hazel was a wife and mother first, last and always. It was through her life that she taught her family about living, loving, patience, suffering, humility and above all, trust in God.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, or a charitable organization of your choice.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 6 to May 8, 2019