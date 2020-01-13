Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Hazel Marie LeBoeuf Ellender

Hazel Marie LeBoeuf Ellender Obituary
Hazel Marie LeBoeuf Ellender, 90, of Houma passed away on Jan. 13, 2020. Hazel was a native and resident of Houma.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Chauvin Funeral Home and continue on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 9 a.m. until service time at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church in Houma.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin following visitation at 11 a.m. at St. Gregory Barbarigo Church. Burial will take place after mass in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.

She is survived by her six children, Christine (Louis), Michael (Lisa), Arthur (Carla), Eddie (Susan), Debbie (Leroy) and Terry (Jody); nine grandchildren, Bryan, Casey, Ricky, Ashley, Jeff, Trent, Fallon, Megan and Peyton; 13 great-grandchildren, Hayes, Camden, Brody, Ellana, Talan, Kimber, Cohen, Nate, Gabby, Klaire, Devon, Paisley and Tony; and her brother, John Robert LeBoeuf Sr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur J "Tony" Ellender Sr.; her parents, Emile and Flavia LeBoeuf Sr.; and her brothers, LeRoy, Huey, Russel and Emile.

Hazel was a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother. She was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and Our Blessed Mother.
She served her community as a member of The Legion of Mary at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

She was loved by all and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
