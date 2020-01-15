Home

Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Hazel Rodrigue Ockman

Hazel Rodrigue Ockman Obituary
Hazel Rodrigue Ockman, 93, a lifelong resident of Chackbay, passed away on Jan. 14, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church - Chackbay. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place in the Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Gary A. Ockman and wife Linda, and Randy Ockman and wife Nancy; daughter-in-law, Jean Ockman; grandsons, Blaine, Greg, Brent and Mark Ockman; granddaughter, Nikki Hebert; nine great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Una Rodrigue and Clementine Rodrigue.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, William Joseph Ockman; son, Russell Joseph Ockman; parents, Harvey Sr. and Edith Kraemer Rodrigue, sisters, Dernise Peltier, Odette Schmill; and brothers, Daniel Rodrigue, Sr., Harvey Rodrigue, Jr.

The family wishes to thank Thibodaux Healthcare Center for their loving care.


Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
