Hazel Rogers Boudreaux, 91, a resident of Bayou Blue, died on Aug. 4, 2019.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Falgout Funeral Home in Houma and from 8 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at St. Louis Catholic Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Mark Boudreaux, Gayle Boquet, and Roxanne "Roxie" Thompson (Nathan); sister, Pearl Bourg; 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C. "J.C." Boudreaux Sr.; son, Joseph "J.J." Boudreaux Jr.; parents, Clement V. Rogers and Mary Jane Rogers; grandchild, Rachael Boudreaux; brother, Clement L. Rogers; daughters-in-law, Barbara T. Boudreaux and Barbara H. Boudreaux; son-in-law, Cyril Boquet Sr.
She was a nurse. She enjoyed square dancing and camping. She loved her family and will be dearly missed.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019