Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Larose, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Larose, LA
Hazel Rogers Ougel

Hazel Rogers Ougel Obituary
Hazel Rogers Ougel, 86, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Larose. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth M. Ougel; daughters, Linda C. Doucet (Shannon Sr.), Peggy O. Fremen (Kerney), Susan O. Dufrene (Edward Jr.); 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Natal J. Ougel Jr.; step son; Russell M. Ougel; parents, Joachim and Julienne Rogers; brothers, Amson, Eddie, Lewis, Joseph and Clarence Rogers; and sisters, Mildred Lasseigne, Alice Adams and Theresa Triche.

Hazel was a member of Holy Rosary Ladies Altar Society.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
