Hazel Therese Champagne Nuesslein, 87, a native of Theriot and resident of Houma, passed away March 26, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday, April 1 at Annunziata Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
She is survived by sons, Keith Nuesslein and Loyd Nuesslein (Sonia); brother, Wilbert Champagne (Claire Rose); sisters, Vivian Theriot (Herbert) and Ester Crochet (Junius); daughter-in-law, Cindy Nuesslein; grandchildren, Claire, Jacob and Kate Nuesslein; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Joseph Nuesslein; children, Terry Romain, Ricky Nuesslein and Mark Nuesslein; parents, Romain and Rose Theriot Champagne; two infant brothers; and sister, Eula Mae Grabert.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019