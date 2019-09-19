|
|
Hazel Tregre, 89, a native and resident of Vacherie, passed away on Sept. 17, 2019.
Private services will be held by her family.
She is survived by her children, Larry Tregre, Trudy (Danny Boy) Rodrigue, Brenda T. (Brian) Mars and Leslie (Darlene) Tregre; grandchildren Kenn Tregre, Becky Allen, Alicia McClelland, Penny R. Scioneaux, Brandy M. Hebert, Breanne Deroche, Marcie Mars and Courtney Tregre; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence "T Lance" Tregre Sr.; parents Leontine Ockman Brock and Osmidas Brock; brother Henry (Eula) Brock; and grandson Danny Rodrigue.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019