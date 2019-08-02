|
Heather Renee Belanger, 37, a native of Houma and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on July 27, 2019.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6 at Our Saviors Church, 655 La. 96 in Broussard. Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m.
She is survived by her father, Van P. Belanger and his wife Jeanie Belanger; mother Judy C. Picou; sister Christie Belanger Miller; brother-in-law William Miller; godchild Emily Miller; niece Jolie Miller; companion Bertell Ransom; and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roland Belanger, Claire Belanger, Morris Picou and Mildred Picou; great-grandparents Jake Bergeron and Rita Bergeron; uncle Jay Belanger; aunt Alice Belanger; and cousins Harlan Belanger Jr., Glenn Landry Jr. and William Clark Jr.
Heather was a fun-loving person with a contagious, unforgettable laugh and beautiful soul. She made friends everywhere she went and could make anyone smile. Even with her medical conditions for the last year she was positive, hopeful and full of life.
She trusted God's plan and relied on him. She is now home and no longer suffering.
Arrangements by Church Funeral Services.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019