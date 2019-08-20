|
Hebert Joseph Smith Jr., 74, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his home.
Visitation will be observed from 9 until 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 with a rosary being recited at 10 a.m. at St Luke Catholic Church, 300 E. 11th Street in Thibodaux. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow mass in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Thibodaux.
Memories of Herbert Jr. will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Barbara Smith; their children Angela Marie (Richard) Smith-Mahoney and Craig Anthony Smith; grandson Aidan Paul Mahoney; sisters Marion Stewart and Bernadette Jackson; brother-in-law Cornelius Burrell Jr. and numerous other relatives and friends.
Hebert Jr. was preceded in death by his parents; paternal and maternal grandparents; one brother; and a sister-in-law.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019