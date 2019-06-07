Home

Hector Martin Jr. Obituary
Hector "Nu" Martin Jr., 83, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Cut Off, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Betty B. Martin; daughter, Brenda M. Guidry (Artie); grandchildren, Bobby Bruce (Ariel), Betsy Capehart (Brian), and Marty J. Guidry (Jamie); and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy M. Bruce (Robert), parents, Hector Sr. and Evelia Martin; and brother, Rodney J. Martin.

Nu enjoyed building model boats. He loved his family and everyone.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 7 to June 8, 2019
