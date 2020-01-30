|
|
Helen Matthews Alridge, 90. A native of Gibson and a resident of Perris, Calif., died on Jan. 18, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Union Hill Baptist Church 4415 Hooper Ave. in Los Angeles, Calif., with burial at Englewood Memorial in Englewood, Calif.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia Humphrey (John) of Romoland, CA; Jacquelyn Arty of Riverside, Calif.; Carolyn Victorian of Texas,; Chris Williams of Gibson, La; Shelia Williams of San Jacinto, Calif.; Craig Williams of Gardena, Calif.; Everette Smith (Crystal) and Enid Morris (David) of Perris, Calif.; Kitcha Bryson of Colton, Calif.; and Eldred Brian Alridge of Las Vegas, Nev.
Also survived by 27 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Ruby Kelly of Compton, Calif.; and one brother, James Matthews of Gibson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Gertie Aitkens Matthews; her husband, James Aldridge; one son, Woodrow Williams; daughter- in- law, Valerie Williams; and son- in- law, Ronald Hightower; two brothers, Percy and Willie Matthews; four sisters, Eula Mae Norman, Myrtle Seymore, Louise Bolden and Ora Lee Smith; one grandson, Darrel Williams; and her in-laws, Estella Mae Watson and Henry Watson.
Arrangements by Los Angeles Funeral Services in Los Angeles.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020