Helen Anne Melancon Breaux, 96, passed away at 11:26 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was a native of Bourg and resident of Houma.



Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 1, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, with burial following in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.



Helen is survived by her loving children, Jane Melancon Richards, Richard Melancon and wife Cindy, and Peg Melancon Case; step-children, Cindy Vicknair and husband Vernon, and Todd Breaux and wife Nancy; grandchildren, Caroline Richards and spouse Sally Wood, Aimee Glynn and spouse Heath, David Richards, Michelle Breaux and husband Jared, Christopher Melancon and wife Trisha, Claude Case, Christian Case and spouse Jessica, and Caitlyn Case; and great-grandchildren, Gabby Richards, Teagan Glynn, Lilliana Breaux, Londyn Breaux, and Sawyer Breaux, Madelyn Melancon and Carson Melancon, Cadence Case, and Cameron Case.



She is preceded in death by her first husband, Wilson "Wick" Melancon and her second husband, Russell Breaux; parents Claude and Lelia Walker LeCompte; brothers, Kermit LeCompte, Carl LeCompte; and sister, Winona Kerr.



Helen retired from Whitney Bank after twenty years of dedicated service. She also dedicated her time volunteering at the St. Gregory Fair.



Helen will be forever missed and always loved by those who knew her; most especially her family and friends.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of St. Catherine's Hospice and The Oaks of Houma for their love and care given to Helen and family during their time of need.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



