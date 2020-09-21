1/1
Helen B. Breaux
Thibodeaux - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Helen M. Boudreaux Breaux age 79, born and raised in Thibodeaux, LA.
A loving mother, wife, sister, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on September 15, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family at her daughter's home in Katy, TX.
A graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chapel Mausoleum at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Helen was born on March 26, 1941 and was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, LeeRoy J. Breaux.
She is survived by her two daughters, Dana and spouse, Robert Hannawacker of Katy, TX and Kelly and spouse Tommy Dunk of Needville, TX;
Grandchildren, Beau James Breaux and spouse Ana Reyna, Cydney Hannawacker, Kyle Dunk, and Mckayla Hannawacker;
Great-grandchildren, Kylee Breaux and Kilee Reyna; She was also survived by her sisters, Bonnie Landry, Dietta Esteve, Diane and spouse Denzil Ratliff, Faye and spouse Tony Lamartina; Brothers, Tommy Boudreaux and Douglas Boudreaux
She was also preceded in death by her Parents, Paul J. Boudreaux and Leona Rodrigue; Brothers: Earl Bobby Boudreaux and Spouse Ruth Adams, and P.J. Boudreaux and Spouse Kathaleen Zeringue; In laws. Nelson Esteve Jr., Howard Landry, Jerry Breaux and spouse Phyllis.
Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com
Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
