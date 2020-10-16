Helen Barrilleaux Dardar

Larose - Helen Barrilleaux Dardar, 89, a native of Cut Off and resident of Larose passed away peacefully at home on October 15, 2020.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, in Larose, on Saturday at 11AM with burial in the church cemetery.

Helen is survived by her husband, Clemire Dardar; Children: Michael Barrilleaux, Cheryl (Gary) Granello, Mary (Thomas) Arceneaux, and Peter Barrilleaux; Stepchildren: Jerry (Melissa) Dardar, Clyde (Gwen) Dardar, Virginia (Jesus) Zaraga, and Clayton Dardar. Grandchildren: John (Lupita) and Nicholas Granello and Eric (Jill) Barrilleaux; Kassi (Brian) Picou, Hali Dardar, Jessica (Colin) Aiken, Jacquelyn (Nick) Kennedy, and Jonathan Zaraga, and Emily (Bradley) Shelley. Great grandchildren: Brittlyn Orgeron, Michaela, Helen, John Paul, and Gabriella Granello, and Kate and Ella Barrilleaux, Amelia, Oliver, and Eleanor Picou, Claire and Drake Shelley, and Eloise Aiken. Great Great grandchildren Kenzie Lee and Jax Orgeron. Siblings: Herbet (Peggy) Lafont, Ophelia Lafont, Mae (Brian) Marlborough, and Joe Lafont.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Barrilleaux Jr.; grandson, Scotty Duet; parents Nocess Lafont and Eva Cheramie; brother, Adam Lafont; sisters, Janet Borne and Joyce Danos.

She was a graduate of Nicholls State University and worked at The Center for 25 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling and working in her yard.

The family would like to thank Dr. Camille Pitre and Cana Cheramie.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in the name of Helen Barrilleaux Dardar to Holy Rosary Catholic School.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



