Helen Billiot Naquin, 87, passed away at 1:03 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. She was a native of Montegut and a resident of Gray.



Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will begin following visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow services in Bisland Cemetery.



Helen is survived by her loving family, her daughters, Patty Naquin and Tammy Naquin; sons, Ronald Naquin Sr., Carroll Naquin and wife Loretta, Gary Naquin and wife Sally, and Bernard Naquin Jr. and wife Valerie; sister, Zelma Naquin; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; and special friend and family member, Della Dardar.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard J. Naquin Sr.; parents, Sylvester and Alfrida Naquin Billiot; daughter, Patricia Spikes; sisters, Venecia Naquin, Marie Maher, Martha Naquin, Wilma Naquin, and Maryline Naquin; and by Wenceslaus Billiot Sr., Milton Billiot, and Alexander Billiot Sr.



Helen was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Her family and friends came first in her life and she cared for each of them deeply.



The family would like to thank the Hospice of South Louisiana for their love and care given over this time to our family and Helen. The family also thanks Darlene and Tracy for giving their love and time to Helen over the many years.



Helen will be deeply missed by her family and friends but will live on in their memories. She will always and forever be loved and remembered.



In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Hospice of South Louisiana at 205 Bayou Gardens Blvd., Suite E, Houma, LA 70364.



