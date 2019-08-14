|
|
Helen Catherine Huisman Clement, age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Aug. 10, 2019. She was a native of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and resident of Bourg.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery.
Helen is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gaton Clement; daughter, Michelle Clement Kurtz and husband, Keith; son, Paul Clement and wife, Shellie Foret; grandchildren, Joshua Kurtz and wife, Elizabeth Prosperie, Kristen Kurtz, Emilie, and Bali Hebert; great-grandchildren, Eli, Emmi, Luke and Valerie Kurtz; brothers, Paul Huisman and wife, Mary, and Theordore Huisman; sisters, Rose Hanson and husband, David, and Bernice Humbert and husband, Joseph; brothers-in-law, Leonard Clement and companion, Marti Ayo, and Terry Clement and wife, Tonier Galjour; and sister-in-law, Judy Clement Poimboeuf.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Huisman; daughter, Dawn Clement; brothers, John "Sonny" Huisman and Jerry Huisman; sisters, Dorothy Huisman-Smith, Ria Huisman, Faye Huisman and Juneau Huisman; father and mother-in-law, Welton and Odette Babin Clement; step-mother-in-law, Margery Boudreaux Clement; brother-in-law, Lance "L.J." Poimboeuf; sister-in-law, Mally Neil Clement; and step-brother-in-law, James Boudreaux.
Helen was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved and adored her husband of 58 years. Together they not only started a beautiful family but have been proud owners of what is now called Piggly Wiggly. Now in its third generation of family, they are proud to continue to serve the Chauvin area. Helen worked hard, served hard and loved hard. She will be missed by her family but leaves a legacy of love behind. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Special thanks to Tonia Authement, Catherine Hebert and Colette Fick, Amie Chauvin, Cindy Dardar, Marcelina Lawrence, Deacon Jimmy and Fr. Todd of Journey Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or .
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019