Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Helen Earline Warken Portier Obituary
Helen Earline Warken Portier, 84, a native of Refugio, Texas and a resident of Houma passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019.

Visitation will be held in her honor Wednesday, April 10 at First Baptist Church of Houma from 9 a.m. to funeral time at 11 a.m.

Earline is survived by her husband of 65 years, Clay Portier. She is also survived by her two sons, Steven Portier and wife Denise, Walter "Wally" Portier and wife Billie, and her daughter, Susan Rodrigue and husband A.J.; grandchildren, Tiffany Malbrough, Steven Paul Portier II and wife Allison, Alesha Poche, Randi Blanchard; great-grandchildren, Madison and Evan Duplantis, Logan Oilver, Addison Clavier and Kayleigh Voiron; and one sister Mavis Bergeron and husband Robert.

Earline is preceded in death by her mother Stella Hazel Warken, her father Walter Warken; her brothers, Richard "Dick" Warken and Thomas "Herman" Warken and her grandson Kevin Portier.

Earline was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was happiest when she was in company of her family and friends. She would make friends no matter where she went. She will be missed, but never forgotten by many.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019
