Helen Fanguy Lajaunie, 74, a resident of Houma and native of Dulac, passed away on March 15, 2020.
A private memorial service will be held at Samart Funeral Home of Houma in Bayou Blue.
She is survived by her mother, Edna F. Fanguy; son, Jessie James Naquin; daughter, Tina Robichaux Roddy; siblings, Howard J. Fanguy Jr., Elther Therrien, Allen P. Fanguy, Angeline Touchet, Arnold A Fanguy, Leroy Fanguy, Martha Jane Ray, Edith Martin, Lucius Fanguy, Maryann Collins, and Allen Fanguy Jr.; grandchildren, Destinee Marie Naquin, Devan Paul Naquin, Nicholas Anthony Wheeler, Candya Rose Baez, Gustavo Brian Baez III and Chase Hale.
She was preceded in death by her father, Howard J. Fanguy Sr.; sons, Murphy Claude Paul Naquin; daughter, Mona Lisa Theresa Naquin; and siblings, Gilbert Fanguy, Roland Fanguy, Wallace Fanguy, Dianna Boudreaux, Jimmy Fanguy, McKinley Fanguy, Baby Boy and Lisa Marie Fanguy.
She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and loved to fish. She was very caring and generous. She spent most of her life caring and doing for others. She will be missed by many.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020