Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Lajaunie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Fanguy Lajaunie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Fanguy Lajaunie Obituary
Helen Fanguy Lajaunie, 74, a resident of Houma and native of Dulac, passed away on March 15, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held at Samart Funeral Home of Houma in Bayou Blue.

She is survived by her mother, Edna F. Fanguy; son, Jessie James Naquin; daughter, Tina Robichaux Roddy; siblings, Howard J. Fanguy Jr., Elther Therrien, Allen P. Fanguy, Angeline Touchet, Arnold A Fanguy, Leroy Fanguy, Martha Jane Ray, Edith Martin, Lucius Fanguy, Maryann Collins, and Allen Fanguy Jr.; grandchildren, Destinee Marie Naquin, Devan Paul Naquin, Nicholas Anthony Wheeler, Candya Rose Baez, Gustavo Brian Baez III and Chase Hale.

She was preceded in death by her father, Howard J. Fanguy Sr.; sons, Murphy Claude Paul Naquin; daughter, Mona Lisa Theresa Naquin; and siblings, Gilbert Fanguy, Roland Fanguy, Wallace Fanguy, Dianna Boudreaux, Jimmy Fanguy, McKinley Fanguy, Baby Boy and Lisa Marie Fanguy.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and loved to fish. She was very caring and generous. She spent most of her life caring and doing for others. She will be missed by many.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -