Helen Fitch, 73, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Helen was a native and resident of Houma.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 3 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at Chauvin Funeral Home, with ministry services beginning at 5 p.m.
Burial will take place at a later date in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Helen is survived by her children, Darrin L. Carline and wife Sarah, and April T. Castle and husband Timothy; brothers Nolan Fitch and wife Lisa, Leroy Fitch, Carl Fitch, Larry Fitch, Kerry Fitch and wife Roxanne and Barry Fitch; sisters Judy Fitch, Wendy Verdin and husband John, and Melissa and husband Mark; grandchildren Adison Carline, Andrea Larpenter, Derrick Carline, Brent Carline and Gavin Carline; and four great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence J. Fitch Sr. and Hattie Cecile Smith Fitch; paternal grandparents Ovide Fitch and Aida Trahan Fitch; maternal grandparents Wallace Smith, and Azelia Smith; sister-in-law Debbie Fitch; and brothers Edward Fitch, Clarence Fitch Jr., Terry Fitch, Kenneth Fitch, Michael Fitch and Gary Fitch.
Helen enjoyed reading her Bible and experiencing the Love of the Lord. She also enjoyed sewing and watching television.
Helen loved most of all spending time with her family and sharing her faith in Jesus Christ to all she knew. She will never be forgotten and forever loved by her family and friends.
The family would like to thank Mary Bird Perkins and all her doctors and caregivers who cared for Helen and family during her time in need.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019