More Obituaries for Helen Hebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Marie Lusco Hebert

Helen Marie Lusco Hebert Obituary
Helen Marie Lusco Hebert, 80, a native of Lockport and resident of St. Joseph Manor in Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 at Holy Savior Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the church starting at 12:30 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Helen is survived by her children, Marc Hebert (Michelle) of Baton Rouge; Michael Hebert (Phyllis) of Raceland; Maria Hebert, and Mona H. Terrebonne (Brett) of Destrehan; and six grandchildren, Grant, Landon, Evan and Owen Hebert, and Macy and Ryan Terrebonne.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd "Flee" Hebert; parents, Joseph L. Lusco Sr. and Helen Delaune Lusco; and brother, Joseph "Joe" Lusco Jr.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Holy Savior School.

Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019
