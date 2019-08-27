|
Helen Marie Lusco Hebert, 80, a native of Lockport and resident of St. Joseph Manor in Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 at Holy Savior Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the church starting at 12:30 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Helen is survived by her children, Marc Hebert (Michelle) of Baton Rouge; Michael Hebert (Phyllis) of Raceland; Maria Hebert, and Mona H. Terrebonne (Brett) of Destrehan; and six grandchildren, Grant, Landon, Evan and Owen Hebert, and Macy and Ryan Terrebonne.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd "Flee" Hebert; parents, Joseph L. Lusco Sr. and Helen Delaune Lusco; and brother, Joseph "Joe" Lusco Jr.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Holy Savior School.
Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019