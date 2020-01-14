Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Fabre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Muriel Fabre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Muriel Fabre Obituary
Helen Muriel Fabre, 86, a native of Topeka, Kansas and a resident of Bourg, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, Jan. 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Kirby B. Fabre Sr.; children, Roxanna Legacy, KB Fabre Jr. (Peggy) and Brian Fabre (Connie); sister-in-law, Louise Hetherington; nine grandchildren, Gillian Legacy (Lejeaun), Janna Truitt (Jeremy), Jordan Fabre (Casey), Lance LeBouef (Angelle), Jamie LeBlanc (Zac), Jeffrey Fabre (Lauren), Justin Fabre (Darlene), Joel Fabre (Chelsea) and Jake Fabre; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Clara Hetherington; father, Clarence and Hazel Hetherington; siblings, Barbara Roberts and Phillip Hetherington; brother-in-law, Marvin Roberts; son, Stan Fabre; granddaughters, Nicole Fabre and Tiana Solet; and great-granddaughter, Charlee Grace Truitt.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at MD Anderson, Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center and Terrebonne General Medical Center for the care and support they provided her and our family.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -