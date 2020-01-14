|
Helen Muriel Fabre, 86, a native of Topeka, Kansas and a resident of Bourg, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, Jan. 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Kirby B. Fabre Sr.; children, Roxanna Legacy, KB Fabre Jr. (Peggy) and Brian Fabre (Connie); sister-in-law, Louise Hetherington; nine grandchildren, Gillian Legacy (Lejeaun), Janna Truitt (Jeremy), Jordan Fabre (Casey), Lance LeBouef (Angelle), Jamie LeBlanc (Zac), Jeffrey Fabre (Lauren), Justin Fabre (Darlene), Joel Fabre (Chelsea) and Jake Fabre; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Clara Hetherington; father, Clarence and Hazel Hetherington; siblings, Barbara Roberts and Phillip Hetherington; brother-in-law, Marvin Roberts; son, Stan Fabre; granddaughters, Nicole Fabre and Tiana Solet; and great-granddaughter, Charlee Grace Truitt.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at MD Anderson, Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center and Terrebonne General Medical Center for the care and support they provided her and our family.
Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020